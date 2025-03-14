Playback speed
USDA Biosecurity Strategy for Bird Flu is Failing

Pooled PCR Bird Testing, Culling, Personal Protective Equipment, Animal and Human Vaccines--None Address the Need for Herd Immunity and Preparedness for High-Risk Human Cases
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 14, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

When we watch a government-run “biosecurity” strategy for a zoonotic illness fail for years, how much longer should we accept the status quo?

Could perverse financial incentives be making the problem worse? By a rich government payment system to BIG EGG and BIG CATTLE combined with higher food prices and greater margins, the industry is financially benefitting from the drawn out bird flu crisis. The victims are the livestock, small to medium sized independent farmers, and of course the consumer who is paying higher food prices.

Why won’t the farming community, USDA, and CDC consider a rolling herd immunity program allowing overlapping and successive flocks and herds to shade in with post-infection immunity as migratory waterfowl continually reinfect farms? This strategy seems far more reasonable than current “biosecurity” and far less costly and dangerous than livestock and human H5N1 vaccines.

Please enjoy this review of bird flu developments with Dr. Peter McCullough on Real America’s Voice, Just the News with hosts John Solomon and Amanda Head.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

