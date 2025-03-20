Playback speed
USDA H5N1 Biosecurity Strategy has Prolonged the Outbreak

Not Allowing Natural Immunity Among Flocks Has Led to Genetic Misadventure
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 20, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The typical bird flu outbreak lasts a few days to a few weeks for each chicken house and if the contagion is widespread this crisis could be in the news for a few years. Most birds with H5N1 will recover because they are genetically and nutritionally robust to survive the infection. When they breed, the next generation will be relatively resistant to infection and transmission of the virus. This is called “hardiness” and is commonly applied to plants as described by the National Wildlife Federation.

Ecological hardiness, in the context of plants, refers to their ability to survive and thrive under various challenging environmental conditions, including climate, soil, and other ecological factors, and is often measured by their tolerance to temperature extremes, drought, or other stressors.

By culling or mass destruction of healthy flocks after one pooled H5N1 PCR is positive, fresh susceptible flocks are re-introduced to the infection carried by migratory waterfowl and the outbreak is propagated, not curtailed.

I explained on The Steve Gruber Show hosted by Real America’s Voice that this artificially prolonged bird flu outbreak has allowed for mutation and genetic reassortment of the virus, and thus, has put the world at risk for an emerging dangerous variant D1.1.

If the USDA biosecurity procedure was halted today, there would be a small number of sick birds that would be culled and the larger number of stronger birds would survive and the outbreak would draw to a close with no other intervention.

