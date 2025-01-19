VaxCalc - The Ultimate Vaccine Informed Consent Platform

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A study by Brian Hooker and Neil Miller found that vaccinated children face significantly more health issues compared to unvaccinated children:

1. Developmental Delays: 118% more likely in vaccinated children.

2. Asthma: 349% more likely in vaccinated children.

3. Ear Infections: 113% more likely in vaccinated children.

4. Gastrointestinal Disorders: 47% more likely, but not statistically significant.

5. Head Injuries (Control): 26% more likely, but not statistically significant.

Chris Downey is the founder and Director of VaxCalc Labs, the informed consent technology company. Chris has a strong background in databases and software development, having worked and trained at IBM's International Systems Center in Gaithersburg MD, built bank regulation software at the Federal Reserve Board, and consulted on Wall Street at DLJ.

VaxCalc's purpose is “to create a happier, healthier, more scientific and resilient world by empowering each individual to make their own vaccination decisions - with the tools, technology, planning capability, research and community they need to do it.” In other words, VaxCalc can educate parents of the real risks of vaccines (there are many) and the toxins within them. Most pediatricians don’t disclose any of this. These tools, along with detailed explanations, are highlighted in the interview:

To learn more about VaxCalc: https://vaxcalc.org/

More about Chris Downey: https://chrisdowney.bio/

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

