FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
4
8

Wayne Allyn Root Turns Up Heat on Trump to Pull COVID-19 Shots from Market

Dr. McCullough Gives on Why the Ill-Fated Vaccines Remain on Pharmacy Shelves
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 09, 2025
4
8
Share

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many have asked me at public events “Why has’’t the US government pulled the unsafe, ineffective COVID-19 vaccines from the market?” I must say I find it fascinating that not a single country has inspected vials of the products for quality or purity, performed a comprehensive safety analyses, merged vaccine data with all-cause mortality data (eg both held by CDC in US), and the coup de grâce, not a single country has pulled the little used genetic shots from the market.

Please listen to analysis from Trump ally and Las Vegas media mogul Wayne Allyn Root. You will quickly understand he is not pulling punches.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture