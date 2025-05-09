Wayne Allyn Root Turns Up Heat on Trump to Pull COVID-19 Shots from Market

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many have asked me at public events “Why has’’t the US government pulled the unsafe, ineffective COVID-19 vaccines from the market?” I must say I find it fascinating that not a single country has inspected vials of the products for quality or purity, performed a comprehensive safety analyses, merged vaccine data with all-cause mortality data (eg both held by CDC in US), and the coup de grâce, not a single country has pulled the little used genetic shots from the market.

Please listen to analysis from Trump ally and Las Vegas media mogul Wayne Allyn Root. You will quickly understand he is not pulling punches.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org