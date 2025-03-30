When to Use Colchicine, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Nicotine in Long-Pandemic Syndromes

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. Drew Pinsky, Chief Patient Officer of The Wellness Company was on set in Washington DC and was joined by Dr. McCullough in Dallas to review McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification and the leading product, Ultimate Spike Detox, in long pandemic syndromes. The pandemic bundle of products allows patients to self-manage their problem without prescription drugs. Each product is reviewed.

Drew pointed out that that most long-COVID in the population is due to Spike protein accumulation in the body primarily from vaccination. In this segment, they cover the adjunctive roles of colchicine, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and nicotine. Each drug has a specific role depending on the syndrome. In McCullough’s experience, the prescription drug therapy must be tailored and is not “one drug for everyone.”

If McCullough Protocol Base Protein Detoxification is not continued for a least a year, it is unlikely the patient will resolve the syndrome. Other supplements and drugs help, but Ultimate Spike Detox is a necessary component of the regimen.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

