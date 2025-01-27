Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
16
49

Whistleblower Fired and Escorted Out of Hospital for Reporting COVID-19 'Vaccine' Injuries to VAERS

Physician Assistant Deb Conrad Was Fired for Simply Doing Her Job and Standing Up for Patient Safety
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 27, 2025
∙ Paid
16
49
Share

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Deb Conrad is a Physician Assistant and resident of New York who was previously employed by United Memorial Medical Center (Rochester Regional Health). In October of 2021, Deb was fired for purportedly spreading "vaccine misinformation" and "over-reporting" to VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). She was brought into a conference room, interrogated, and was escorted out without any due process. This was after she publicly told the truth in September of 2021 on The Highwire. Deb, together with her attorney Warner Mendenhall, is currently suing Rochester Regional Health for damages including back-pay and civil penalties in violation of the False Claims Act.

The following background information was obtained from Deb’s website:

All vaccine providers were bound by their vaccine provider agreement, and by the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C.§3729, to report to VAERS adverse events arising from the COVID-19 vaccine. When Deb noticed several adverse events, including death, occur post-vaccination, she began writing and submitting patient reports to VAERS in her spare time. She was asked several times to "dial it back" and to only create reports for her own patients, not those whom other providers treated. Rochester Regional asked her to "tow the company line", which was to support the vaccine and reduce vaccine hesitancy, despite their legal obligation to report vaccine injuries.

VAERS is a critical early-warning system for vaccine injuries and side effects. This was vital for the experimental COVID mRNA vaccine, which was developed at the behest of the Department of Defense at "warp speed". As Brook Jackson, another whistleblower, can attest to, the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials process was fraught with fraud, waste, and abuse. Because this vaccine was rapidly pushed through the EUA approval process, reports to VAERS were even more imperative to protect the public safety.

Please consider supporting Deb's fight against big pharma and hospital corruption. Winning this case will be a win for public safety. Hospitals need to be held accountable for reporting vaccine injuries to VAERS, especially as new, mRNA experimental vaccines are introduced to the public.

Please enjoy this interview with VAERS whistleblower Deb Conrad. The intentional targeting and censorship of people like Deb, who properly do their job and report adverse events of experimental gene therapies, is another factor that needs to be considered with regards to VAERS underreporting.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Focal Points (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
USAID Wuhan Connection, No Pandemic Justice, Let Poultry Develop H5N1 Natural Immunity
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senators Screaming "Vaccines are Safe!"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will a Moratorium on Funding Gain-of-Function Research Protect America?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senator Hassan Proclaims Measles Vaccines Save Hundreds of Lives Per Year
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During COVID-19
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Anticancer Diets and Supplements
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH