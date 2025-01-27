Whistleblower Fired and Escorted Out of Hospital for Reporting COVID-19 'Vaccine' Injuries to VAERS

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Deb Conrad is a Physician Assistant and resident of New York who was previously employed by United Memorial Medical Center (Rochester Regional Health). In October of 2021, Deb was fired for purportedly spreading "vaccine misinformation" and "over-reporting" to VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). She was brought into a conference room, interrogated, and was escorted out without any due process. This was after she publicly told the truth in September of 2021 on The Highwire. Deb, together with her attorney Warner Mendenhall, is currently suing Rochester Regional Health for damages including back-pay and civil penalties in violation of the False Claims Act.

The following background information was obtained from Deb’s website:

All vaccine providers were bound by their vaccine provider agreement, and by the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C.§3729, to report to VAERS adverse events arising from the COVID-19 vaccine. When Deb noticed several adverse events, including death, occur post-vaccination, she began writing and submitting patient reports to VAERS in her spare time. She was asked several times to "dial it back" and to only create reports for her own patients, not those whom other providers treated. Rochester Regional asked her to "tow the company line", which was to support the vaccine and reduce vaccine hesitancy, despite their legal obligation to report vaccine injuries. VAERS is a critical early-warning system for vaccine injuries and side effects. This was vital for the experimental COVID mRNA vaccine, which was developed at the behest of the Department of Defense at "warp speed". As Brook Jackson, another whistleblower, can attest to, the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials process was fraught with fraud, waste, and abuse. Because this vaccine was rapidly pushed through the EUA approval process, reports to VAERS were even more imperative to protect the public safety. Please consider supporting Deb's fight against big pharma and hospital corruption. Winning this case will be a win for public safety. Hospitals need to be held accountable for reporting vaccine injuries to VAERS, especially as new, mRNA experimental vaccines are introduced to the public.

Please enjoy this interview with VAERS whistleblower Deb Conrad. The intentional targeting and censorship of people like Deb, who properly do their job and report adverse events of experimental gene therapies, is another factor that needs to be considered with regards to VAERS underreporting.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

