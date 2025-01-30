White House Press Secretary Shines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Both Steve Gruber and myself were impressed with the first press briefing held by the Trump administration on January 28, 2025 by Ms Karoline Leavitt. You can see the briefing room was packed with > 400 press passes restored by Trump. Now independent media, social media, and podcasters are welcome to ask questions.

Leavitt took questions from the left and the right and managed herself as an example for Gen Zers (Zoomers) looking to make a difference in America’s future. Both Gruber and myself noted Leavitt’s first government recognition that the costs of poultry and eggs has skyrocketed due to culling, or the unnecessary killing of livestock as a biosecurity measure for bird flu. Let’s hope government subsidies to farmers for this counterproductive program stops and both animals and humans are allowed to develop natural immunity from this mild strain of H5N1.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org