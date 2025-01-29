Why Leave WHO, Pardon Fauci?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Journalist Steve Gruber, one of the most popular news hosts on Real America’s Voice, often times asks questions from the perspective of someone on the political left. Please see this quick update on ramifications of the Trump exit of the WHO and the future of crimes committed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. The bread and depth of Fauci’s malevolence, malfeasance, corruption, and criminality are described in detail in several books. Its important to remember that the President has the power to grant pardons for federal crimes, but the recipient must accept it representing a tacit admission of guilt.

Here is a legal explanation from the blog Court Martial Law:

In the 1833 case of United States v. Wilson, the Supreme Court ruled that a pardon could be rejected by the convict. Due to the findings in the 1925 case, Burdick v. United States, it seems as though accepting a pardon is, in fact, admitting guilt. In Burdick the appellant was offered a pardon but declined it, also refusing to testify in criminal court. The opinion of the case given by the justices seemed to uncover that 1) a pardon can be given before a conviction and sentence; 2) a pardon can be refused, and 3) acceptance of a pardon implies acceptance of guilt.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org