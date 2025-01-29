Playback speed
Why US Senate May Keep America Unhealthy

Confirmation Hearings Begin Amidst Plots to Stop RFK from Becoming HHS Secretary
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 29, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this late breaking block from the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson where I joined to discuss the myriad of lobbyists, vaccine promoters, and BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA special interests that are plotting to kill Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, as the next US Secretary of Health and Human Services. Even one of his cousins, Caroline Kennedy, a former U.S. ambassador to Australia and the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, undermined RFK Jr. and said he was unqualified to lead HHS, which oversees 13 federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. We name the Senators on the January 29, 2025 panel who are likely to become obstacles in RFK’s plan to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

The McCullough Foundation as a leading source of investigative scholarship, media production, justice, and public policy during the pandemic and beyond strongly supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, as cabinet member under Trump and our next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

