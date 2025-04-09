9 Million U.S. Children May Be Producing Toxic Spike Protein in Vital Organs Due to CDC Guidance

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In the very first episode of the new show, Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee, we first discuss the peer-reviewed study by Kammerer et al published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law titled, BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence:

They found DNA contamination (SV40 and Spike gene) in COVID-19 mRNA injections exceeding regulatory limits by over 300% after RNase A digestion, leading them to call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals. The presence of this DNA raises serious concern about possible integration into the human genome, potentially leading to permanent Spike protein production and increased cancer risk.

Currently, the FDA views peanut contamination in protein bars as a bigger threat than cancer-linked DNA contamination in widely administered genetic injections. While allergen contamination is obviously dangerous for some, this contrast reveals grave concerns:

We also discuss the recent study titled, Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination. They found COVID-19 mRNA injection Spike protein expressed in cerebral arteries of hemorrhagic stroke patients for up to 17 Months. You can check out my previous article on this study here.

Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.

Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.

In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.

Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.

Lastly, we discuss the deleterious immune system reprogramming (IgG4 Class Switching) induced by COVID-19 mRNA shots as revealed by the recent study titled, Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections. You can check out my previous article on this study here.

More mRNA doses → more IgG4 (↑11x) → higher risk of infection (↑1.8x)

I pose the following question to Maria Zeee and her audience: How many of the 9 million American children that received the latest booster shot are producing toxic Spike protein in their brain because of ill-advised CDC recommendations?

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

