BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Top HHS Official Dr. Steven Hatfill Speaks Out After Being Abruptly Fired — Is This the Start of a Coup Attempt Against RFK Jr.?

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Two of the few men inside the Department of Health and Human Services who were truly working to Make America Healthy Again were abruptly fired under suspicious circumstances — likely because they stood up against the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and the deadly mRNA platform.

Dr. Steven Hatfill, senior HHS biosecurity adviser, and Gray Delany, former Director of MAHA Implementation, joined me to expose what they describe as a coordinated internal sabotage effort to derail Kennedy’s reform mission from within.

A COUP FROM WITHIN HHS

According to Dr. Hatfill, the events surrounding his removal began when HHS Chief of Staff Matt Buckham personally called him on a Friday afternoon while he was returning from leave. Buckham informed him that “the Secretary had asked for [his] resignation” — a claim Hatfill immediately found suspicious, given his direct working relationship with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he described as “a good and courageous man.”

When Hatfill asked for the reason behind the request, Buckham replied that HHS planned to take the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) “in another direction.”

Upon returning to Washington, D.C., Hatfill discovered that his badge, computer, and system access had been revoked, effectively terminating his position without formal notice. Later that day, he received a phone call instructing him to return his government-issued equipment “in the parking lot,” which he described as “not normal” procedure.

Hatfill emphasized that he did not believe Kennedy himself had ordered the firing, instead pointing to a small inner circle he described as acting independently of the Secretary’s agenda. He said they have blocked multiple pandemic preparedness and vaccine reform initiatives

“These vaccines have killed thousands. They’re not vaccines.”

Both Hatfill and Delaney said their firings coincided with efforts to expose the catastrophic harms of mRNA vaccine technology and the ongoing concealment of safety data within U.S. health agencies.

Dr. Hatfill explained that the mRNA injections are extremely dangerous, citing evidence from studies showing cardiac destruction, and data showing that vaccine material rapidly crosses the placenta, integrates into chromosomes, and produces non-human chimeric DNA in humans. He also noted associations with strokes, amyloid deposition, mitochondrial stress, and cancer formation in both laboratory and population studies.

“Americans don’t seem to understand. It has killed thousands and thousands of people. They’re not vaccines. They never prevented infection. They never prevented disease transmission. That’s all whitewash from the CDC based on computer models. And they’ve been caught out now. Tom Shimabukuro was hiding data the whole time. He will probably go to jail. It was just an outrage and they had to be stopped.”

THE GOOD PEOPLE WERE TARGETED

Delany and Hatfill revealed that only a handful of staffers inside HHS were genuinely committed to implementing RFK Jr.’s anti-corruption policies. Those very individuals — the ones cutting waste, challenging pharmaceutical contracts, and trying to restore medical integrity — were the first to be purged.

They explained that they were among the few working closely with the MAHA base of doctors and scientists to realign the agency toward public health accountability.

RFK JR. IS BEING ISOLATED

They warned that Kennedy may not even be aware of the extent of the internal mutiny taking place within his own department.

According to both guests, efforts against mRNA are being neutralized from the inside — with corrupt bureaucrats protecting pharmaceutical interests and removing those who refuse to comply.

BACKLASH FOR SPEAKING THE TRUTH

A breaking point, according to both Dr. Hatfill and Gray, came after Hatfill agreed to appear on Steve Bannon’s War Room to explain the administration’s historic decision to withdraw hundreds of millions of dollars in mRNA research funding.

Hatfill said the Secretary personally encouraged him to go public and help Americans understand the rationale:

“Mr. Kennedy looked at me and said, I want you on TV. I want you out there defending this decision. Try to get the American people to understand.”

But just before the interview, a senior HHS official called him and attempted to cancel the appearance.

Nonetheless, the interview aired live, with Hatfill publicly defending the administration’s mRNA rollback and exposing the biomedical risks that justified it. But the fallout inside HHS was immediate.

“I got a phone call afterward. They said, ‘You don’t go on TV without our approval again.’”

CALL TO ACTION

Dr. Hatfill, Gray Delany, and I called for an immediate federal investigation into internal corruption within HHS and BARDA, a full audit of all staff dismissals since Secretary Kennedy took office, and the reinstatement of qualified scientific advisors who were working to reform pandemic preparedness and vaccine oversight programs.

Both men urged the formation of a special task force — combining a federal prosecutor and a scientific review team — to investigate corruption within HHS and BARDA, expose concealed vaccine data, and bring criminal charges where warranted.

America’s health can’t be restored until the corruption inside HHS is confronted head-on. The coup against reform has been exposed — now it’s time for accountability.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

