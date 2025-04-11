New Data Shatters ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative: mRNA Heart Attacks, Stroke Risks, and Flu Vaccine Failure

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, we discuss the latest breaking developments in public health:

Backed by 341 references, the new study calls for immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA products from the market due to cardiotoxicity concerns.

Major Cleveland Clinic study finds −26.9% effectiveness for influenza vaccine during the 2024–2025 respiratory viral season.

COVID-19 mRNA and viral vector injections linked to stroke (+240%), heart attack (+286%), coronary artery disease (+244%), and arrhythmia (+199%) in large-scale analysis.

A global syndicate of government agencies, public health authorities, military contractors, NGOs, and pharma giants—working together to manufacture biological threats, greenlight experimental countermeasures, and profit from global crises.

