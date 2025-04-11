New Data Shatters ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative: mRNA Heart Attacks, Stroke Risks, and Flu Vaccine Failure

In my latest interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, we discuss the latest breaking developments in public health:
BREAKING: Landmark Analysis Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis More Common and More Severe Than SARS-CoV-2 Infection Myocarditis
Backed by 341 references, the new study calls for immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA products from the market due to cardiotoxicity concerns.
NEW STUDY - Flu Vaccination Linked to 27% Increased Risk of Flu
Major Cleveland Clinic study finds −26.9% effectiveness for influenza vaccine during the 2024–2025 respiratory viral season.
BREAKING: 85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 mRNA and viral vector injections linked to stroke (+240%), heart attack (+286%), coronary artery disease (+244%), and arrhythmia (+199%) in large-scale analysis.
What is the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex?
A global syndicate of government agencies, public health authorities, military contractors, NGOs, and pharma giants—working together to manufacture biological threats, greenlight experimental countermeasures, and profit from global crises.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
