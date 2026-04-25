FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

New Government Data Confirms Multiple Major Cancers Surged in Young Americans During the Mass mRNA Injection Campaign

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher Joins Carl Higbie on Newsmax
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Apr 25, 2026

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Carl Higbie on Newsmax to break down newly released U.S. government cancer data—and the trend is unmistakable.

BREAKING: U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged 6.4% From 2021 to 2023

BREAKING: U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged 6.4% From 2021 to 2023

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Apr 24
Read full story

According to the National Cancer Institute’s SEER program, cancer incidence among Americans under age 50 rose more than 6% between 2021 and 2023. This sharp increase occurred squarely during the mass rollout of mRNA COVID-19 injections.

Even more concerning are the specific early-onset cancer signals from 2021 to 2023:

BRAIN TUMORS: +19.5%
COLON/RECTAL CANCER: +19.4%
SMALL INTESTINE CANCER: +15.5%
OVARIAN CANCER: +12.8%
STOMACH CANCER: +7.3%
BREAST CANCER: +3.6%

These are not subtle fluctuations—they are significant jumps across multiple organ systems, all within a compressed timeframe.

These data align with growing international evidence that have found elevated risks for several of the same cancers among COVID-19 vaccinated populations. Two landmark studies (Italy and South Korea), encompassing 8.7 million people, found that COVID-19 “vaccines” increased the risk of seven major cancers, including:

  1. Colorectal: +35%

  2. Stomach: +34%

  3. Breast: +54%

  4. Bladder: +62%

  5. Lung: +53%

  6. Prostate: +69%

  7. Thyroid: +35%

At the same time, a growing body of mechanistic literature—now exceeding 100 studies—has identified at least 17 biological pathways through which mRNA technology may induce, accelerate, or reactivate cancer.

17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies

17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
June 24, 2025
Read full story

For years, concerns about mRNA injections and cancer risk were dismissed outright. Now, with official government data confirming a sudden rise in early-onset cancers—corroborated by multiple international datasets and biological evidence—the time for action is now.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture