Pediatric Vaccine Empire Slammed With a Federal RICO Lawsuit — As America Officially Leaves the WHO

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 23, 2026

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Brannon Howse Live to break down three breaking developments that have massive implications for public health, institutional accountability, and personal well-being:

  1. The federal RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

  2. The United States officially withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO)

  3. A randomized trial showing that blocking mobile internet improves mental health more than antidepressants

1) The AAP Hit With a Federal RICO Lawsuit

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has filed a federal RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), alleging the organization operated a decades-long racketeering scheme that deceived the American public about vaccine safety.

  • The lawsuit alleges the AAP violated RICO by engaging in a sustained pattern of deceptive safety messaging about the CDC childhood vaccine schedule, while operating within a financial ecosystem tied to vaccine-manufacturer funding and incentive-driven pediatric vaccination practices.

  • The lawsuit alleges the AAP repeatedly promoted false certainty that the childhood vaccine schedule is thoroughly tested and safe.

  • The complaint highlights the absence of proper vaccinated vs. unvaccinated comparisons for cumulative schedule safety, referencing IOM reports calling for more research.

  • Plaintiffs argue the AAP relied on theoretical reassurance (not real-world schedule safety trials) to shut down scrutiny and concerns.

  • The suit includes physicians claiming they suffered professional and economic harm for deviating from AAP vaccine orthodoxy or questioning safety claims.

  • It also includes families alleging severe injury or death following routine vaccination and describes how medical judgment was allegedly overridden by rigid AAP-driven standards.

  • The complaint raises concerns about conflicts of interest, alleging financial ties and aligned incentives undermined the credibility of AAP’s public safety assurances.

  • The lawsuit seeks financial damages, mandatory disclosure about safety-testing gaps, and to stop the AAP from making unqualified vaccine safety claims.

2) America Has Officially Withdrawn From the WHO

With the Pandemic Treaty in place, the Gates Foundation and GAVI now fill the power vacuum as top funders — putting WHO member states in danger.

Nonetheless, we can chalk up this official withdrawal as a major win for the public health of America.

3) Turning Off Mobile Internet: A Simple Intervention With Huge Mental Health Benefits

One of the most practical topics we covered was a randomized trial showing that blocking mobile internet access can dramatically improve mental health outcomes in a short period of time, more effectively than antidepressants.

In just 14 days, participants who blocked mobile internet experienced significant improvements in subjective well-being (including life satisfaction and positive/negative affect), mental health (a combined index including depression, anxiety, anger, personality functioning, and social anxiety), and objectively measured sustained attention using the validated gradCPT task (d-prime accuracy).

The mechanism is simple: removing constant mobile access reduces compulsive screen time and pushes people back into real life — movement, socializing, gym, being outdoors.

These three developments expose the same underlying reality: the systems shaping modern health are not built around evidence, consent, or human flourishing — they’re built around control, compliance, and profit.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Discussion about this video

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH
