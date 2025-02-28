Playback speed
Share post
The Deadly mRNA Cover-Up: Cardiac Arrests, Censorship, and the Fight for Justice

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Ask Dr. Drew
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 28, 2025

Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In this compelling interview, I sit down with Dr. Drew to discuss unheralded cardiac arrests among previously healthy COVID-19 vaccinated individuals, the long-term risks of COVID-19 mRNA injections, and the systemic suppression of scientific inquiry. I break down new findings from our recently published World Journal of Cardiology study on vaccine-induced cardiac arrest and explain the mechanisms by which mRNA technology is contributing to immense harm among populations.

Here’s an overview of key topics discussed:

mRNA Injection-Induced Cardiac Arrest & Risk Stratification

A growing number of young individuals are experiencing sudden cardiac arrests, often occurring during sleep (3–6 AM) or physical exertion, linked to mRNA injection-induced myocarditis.

BREAKING Publication—First Peer-Reviewed Risk Stratification Protocol for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
·
Feb 26
BREAKING Publication—First Peer-Reviewed Risk Stratification Protocol for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Read full story

HHS Halts Unsafe Vaccine Trial

In a positive move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently halted a clinical trial for a new oral COVID-19 vaccine that was designed without a placebo group.

BREAKING: HHS Wisely Halts BARDA-Funded Oral COVID-19 Viral Vector Vaccine Trial

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 26
BREAKING: HHS Wisely Halts BARDA-Funded Oral COVID-19 Viral Vector Vaccine Trial

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Future mRNA Injection Concerns

New self-replicating mRNA injections—which operate like synthetic viruses and cause uncontrolled toxic antigen production—are already approved in Europe and Japan, setting a dangerous precedent.

European Approval of Experimental COVID-19 Replicon mRNA Injections is a Grave Mistake

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 22
European Approval of Experimental COVID-19 Replicon mRNA Injections is a Grave Mistake

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Legislative Action Against mRNA Injections

The McCullough Foundation is actively working with state-level lawmakers to ban COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Epidemiologist Drops Undeniable Proof That the COVID Shots Must Be BANNED Before Idaho State Senators

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 18

Read full story

Censorship, the Academic Journal Cartel & the RICO Act

Major medical journals (Elsevier, Springer Nature, etc.) are actively blocking the publication of vaccine harm research, forming an “academic journal cartel” that prevents the public from accessing critical data. This suppression of evidence could constitute a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violation, as it represents a coordinated effort to manipulate public perception and obstruct critical scientific debate.

The Retraction Racket: Fighting Back Against the Corrupt Journal Cartel

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 22
The Retraction Racket: Fighting Back Against the Corrupt Journal Cartel

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Bird Flu & Gain-of-Function Concerns

Our peer-reviewed study suggests that the current H5N1 bird flu outbreak may have laboratory origins, linked to serial passage experiments at a USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia.

BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA Laboratory

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
November 8, 2024
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Current H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Leaked from USDA Laboratory

The McCullough Foundation study authored by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, investigative author John Leake, and clinician Dr. Peter McCullough, was just published after successful peer-review in the journal, Poultry, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences:

Read full story

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org



