In this compelling interview, I sit down with Dr. Drew to discuss unheralded cardiac arrests among previously healthy COVID-19 vaccinated individuals, the long-term risks of COVID-19 mRNA injections, and the systemic suppression of scientific inquiry. I break down new findings from our recently published World Journal of Cardiology study on vaccine-induced cardiac arrest and explain the mechanisms by which mRNA technology is contributing to immense harm among populations.

Here’s an overview of key topics discussed:

mRNA Injection-Induced Cardiac Arrest & Risk Stratification

A growing number of young individuals are experiencing sudden cardiac arrests, often occurring during sleep (3–6 AM) or physical exertion, linked to mRNA injection-induced myocarditis.

HHS Halts Unsafe Vaccine Trial

In a positive move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently halted a clinical trial for a new oral COVID-19 vaccine that was designed without a placebo group.

Future mRNA Injection Concerns

New self-replicating mRNA injections—which operate like synthetic viruses and cause uncontrolled toxic antigen production—are already approved in Europe and Japan, setting a dangerous precedent.

Legislative Action Against mRNA Injections

The McCullough Foundation is actively working with state-level lawmakers to ban COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Censorship, the Academic Journal Cartel & the RICO Act

Major medical journals (Elsevier, Springer Nature, etc.) are actively blocking the publication of vaccine harm research, forming an “academic journal cartel” that prevents the public from accessing critical data. This suppression of evidence could constitute a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violation, as it represents a coordinated effort to manipulate public perception and obstruct critical scientific debate.

Bird Flu & Gain-of-Function Concerns

Our peer-reviewed study suggests that the current H5N1 bird flu outbreak may have laboratory origins, linked to serial passage experiments at a USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia.

