The Vaccine Empire Collapses: Autism Proven, Pneumococcal Vaccine Disaster, and Gates' Quantum Dot Implants Exposed

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, I joined Children’s Health Defense TV with Polly Tommey — covering three breaking revelations that mainstream media refuses to touch.

From our landmark McCullough Foundation Autism Report, to a 2.23-million-person study proving pneumococcal vaccines increase pneumonia and death, to Bill Gates’ next-generation microneedle patch implants, the truth is rapidly surfacing.

The data are undeniable, the mechanisms are exposed, and the narrative control is collapsing.

THE LANDMARK AUTISM REPORT

For decades, public health officials have insisted that “vaccines don’t cause autism.” Our 80-page report, Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, dismantles that claim once and for all.

We analyzed over 300 studies across every known risk domain — genetic, environmental, and vaccine-related — and identified 107 studies linking vaccines or their components to autism and neurodevelopmental disorders.

All 12 studies comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children found that the unvaccinated were far healthier and had dramatically lower rates of autism.

Our conclusion: Vaccines are the most significant modifiable risk factor for autism. This finding ends decades of gaslighting and validates millions of parents whose children regressed after vaccination.

Read the full report here: https://zenodo.org/records/17451259

PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE FAILURE

Next, we discussed a real-world study of 2.23 million people showing that pneumococcal vaccines — PCV13 and PPSV23 — increase the risk of pneumonia by 80% and pneumonia death by 91% compared to no vaccination.

The very injections designed to prevent pneumonia actually make it more likely. Despite this catastrophic failure, these vaccines remain cornerstones of the CDC’s childhood and senior immunization schedule.

Even more alarming, newer versions like PCV15 and PCV20 contain more antigens and the same diphtheria-derived carrier toxins — making them potentially more dangerous.

This should trigger an immediate suspension and reevaluation of all pneumococcal vaccine recommendations by the CDC and WHO. Yet, as usual, silence dominates mainstream headlines.

GATES’ QUANTUM DOT IMPLANTS

Finally, we covered the dark frontier of biotechnology — the Gates-funded microneedle patch implant that embeds both mRNA payloads and quantum-dot “QR codes” under the skin.

Developed in 2019 and now upgraded with AI-readable tagging, this device can store personal vaccine data and be scanned directly from your wrist. Gates-funded researchers have already demonstrated successful implantation in pigs — with plans for human deployment in future “pandemic response” campaigns.

They claim it’s convenient, no refrigeration needed, self-applied at home. In reality, it’s a biological vaccine passport system masquerading as health innovation — paving the way for permanent digital identification through medical compliance.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

