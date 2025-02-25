Playback speed
U.S. Mortality Surge Linked to mRNA Injections, Autism-Vaccine Connection Confirmed, Europe’s Dangerous Replicon Injection Gamble, and USDA’s Multi-Billion-Dollar H5N1 Debacle

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Feb 25, 2025
9
13
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, we discuss the most critical breaking developments in public health, including:

Insurance Data Reveals U.S. Mortality Crisis Persists—Mass COVID-19 "Vaccination" Likely to Blame

European Approval of Experimental COVID-19 Replicon mRNA Injections is a Grave Mistake

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Serious and Irreversible Neurological, Developmental, and Immune-Related Health Risks

USDA Has Spent $1.25 Billion on Mass Culling for H5N1 Bird Flu—With Disastrous Consequences

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
