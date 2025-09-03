The mRNA Reckoning Has Begun

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As we enter a window of opportunity to stop the mRNA madness, the time for full exposure is now.

Yesterday on the Kim Iversen Show, I exposed the full scope of emerging harms from mRNA shots. For years, the public was told these injections “stay in the arm,” “protect against infection,” and are “safe and effective.” Here’s what they really do:

Synthetic mRNA and spike protein have been found in the brain, heart, adrenal glands, and beyond.

They turn your body into a toxic, non-human spike protein factory — with no shutoff switch.

Transcriptomic chaos → Proteomic errors → Biochemical stress → Severe/fatal outcomes

First molecular evidence shows Pfizer genetic material fused into chromosome 19 in a vaccinated cancer patient’s tumor.

Our landmark autopsy study (n=325) confirmed fatal injuries across multiple organ systems—most commonly sudden cardiac arrest.

Experimental, clinical, and population-level evidence confirm mass mRNA injection campaigns unleashed a turbo cancer epidemic.

Animal and human studies confirm destruction of egg supply and reduced sperm concentration, coinciding with record-low birth rates.

Infant mortality, declining for 30 years, reversed sharply in 2021 shortly following mass mRNA uptake in childbearing age women. Babies born years later are now dying at a 77% excess rate.

And despite this overwhelming evidence, mRNA injections remain available for babies as young as six months. This insanity must end—the world is demanding this catastrophe be brought to a close.

Please support Kim Iversen’s work by visiting her Rumble channel and watching our interview there: https://rumble.com/v6yehm0-covid-vaccine-horror-fertility-destroyed-and-dna-altered-nicolas-hulscher-m.html

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.