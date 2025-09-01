Trump’s Reversal on Warp Speed Opens a Window of Opportunity to Halt COVID-19 mRNA Injections

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

This Labor Day, I joined JD Rucker on Patriot.TV for a wide-ranging discussion on the unfolding collapse of the COVID-19 “vaccine” narrative. What we are now seeing is nothing short of historic: the first real crack in President Trump’s defense of Operation Warp Speed, the first population-wide study linking mRNA shots to turbo cancers, and genomic integration evidence pointing toward permanent biological disruption.

The Bio-Pharmacuetical Complex is cornered. That makes them dangerous—but also vulnerable. This is the moment for decisive action.

Trump Finally Questions Operation Warp Speed

For the first time, President Trump signaled hesitation about the legacy of Operation Warp Speed, publicly demanding that Big Pharma disclose the “extraordinary” data they continue to withhold.

This shift is an inflection point. Until now, Trump’s line was unwavering: Warp Speed was the greatest operation in history.

But his new call for transparency opens the door for disclosure of catastrophic harms already verified in the peer-reviewed literature—cardiovascular injury, neuropsychiatric damage, and now the accelerating epidemic of turbo cancers.

The First Population-Wide mRNA Cancer Study

Recently, a landmark study of 300,000 Italians confirmed what frontline doctors have warned for years: COVID-19 mRNA injections are carcinogenic.

+23% risk of any cancer among mRNA-injected

+30–60% risk of breast, colorectal, and bladder cancers

Our own study demonstrated how mRNA shots induce molecular chaos—turning off tumor suppressor genes like p53 and BRCA, disrupting mitochondrial and immune function, and fueling explosive, late-stage cancers.

Pre-Emptive Action as the Bio-Pharmacuetical Complex is Cornered

As I told JD Rucker: when criminals are cornered, they lash out. Ousted regulators like Peter Marks, global operators like Bill Gates, and former COVID czars are openly warning of “bioweapon attacks”.

Preemptive action is warranted:

Immediate investigations into the thousands BSL-3/4 labs and destruction of engineered pathogens with pandemic potential.

Permanent shutdown of gain-of-function programs.

Market withdrawal of mRNA injections and legal accountability.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is vulnerable, but as they are cornered and removed from our health agencies, they may accelerate their plans.

There is now a window of opportunity to act decisively before humanity faces another engineered catastrophe.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

