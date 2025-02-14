Focal Points (Courageous Discourse)

Apocalypse Now: A Cascade of Disclosures
A golden era of investigative scholarship and reporting begins.
  
John Leake
53
Autism, Intellectual Disability, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Medicaid Analysis Reveals Looming Public Health Problem
  
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
10
EXECUTIVE ORDER - Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission
MAHA has officially begun!
  
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
86
Senator Mitch McConnell Sole Republican Who Didn't Vote to Confirm RFK, Jr.
Cites his childhood polio experience as rationale.
  
John Leake
128
New "Task Force for the Declassification of Federal Secrets" Announced
JFK Assassination and Covid Origin and Epstein Client List Oh My!
  
John Leake
54
The Trojan Horse Has Entered HHS
Will RFK, Jr. set HHS ablaze, fling its denizens from the parapets, and turn Elizabeth Warren into a dog?
  
John Leake
122
BREAKING - RFK Jr. Confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Let the American Health Revolution begin!
  
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
145
Why Are Massachusetts Senators & Reps So Hopeless?
Bloviating Bill Keating's inane defense of USAID is latest expression of Commonwealth's political brain drain.
  
John Leake
89
House Foreign Affairs Committee Exposes Outrageous USAID and State Department Grants
International DEI, LGBTQ Interests Benefited from Spending Orgy
  
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
14
BREAKING - Kentucky Becomes the 9th U.S. State with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections
Amid Interference by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
  
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
72
President Trump Has "Highly Productive Phone Call" with Putin
War hawks will be disappointed by announcement on Truth Social.
  
John Leake
67
BREAKING - JD Vance’s 12-Year-Old Relative Denied Heart Transplant for Not Receiving COVID-19 Genetic Injections
Predatory hospitals are still forcing the most vulnerable to take dangerous products.
  
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
190
