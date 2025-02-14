Subscribe
Apocalypse Now: A Cascade of Disclosures
A golden era of investigative scholarship and reporting begins.
4 hrs ago
•
John Leake
225
Autism, Intellectual Disability, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Medicaid Analysis Reveals Looming Public Health Problem
9 hrs ago
•
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
79
EXECUTIVE ORDER - Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission
MAHA has officially begun!
18 hrs ago
•
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
280
Senator Mitch McConnell Sole Republican Who Didn't Vote to Confirm RFK, Jr.
Cites his childhood polio experience as rationale.
20 hrs ago
•
John Leake
218
New "Task Force for the Declassification of Federal Secrets" Announced
JFK Assassination and Covid Origin and Epstein Client List Oh My!
Feb 13
•
John Leake
230
The Trojan Horse Has Entered HHS
Will RFK, Jr. set HHS ablaze, fling its denizens from the parapets, and turn Elizabeth Warren into a dog?
Feb 13
•
John Leake
334
BREAKING - RFK Jr. Confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Let the American Health Revolution begin!
Feb 13
•
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
552
Why Are Massachusetts Senators & Reps So Hopeless?
Bloviating Bill Keating's inane defense of USAID is latest expression of Commonwealth's political brain drain.
Feb 13
•
John Leake
187
House Foreign Affairs Committee Exposes Outrageous USAID and State Department Grants
International DEI, LGBTQ Interests Benefited from Spending Orgy
Feb 13
•
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
195
BREAKING - Kentucky Becomes the 9th U.S. State with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections
Amid Interference by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
Feb 13
•
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
461
President Trump Has "Highly Productive Phone Call" with Putin
War hawks will be disappointed by announcement on Truth Social.
Feb 12
•
John Leake
221
BREAKING - JD Vance’s 12-Year-Old Relative Denied Heart Transplant for Not Receiving COVID-19 Genetic Injections
Predatory hospitals are still forcing the most vulnerable to take dangerous products.
Feb 12
•
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
393
