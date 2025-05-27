A New World Health Order Is Here: WHO Treaty, Persistent mRNA Campaign, and Smartphone-Induced Blood Clumping

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest appearance on LN24 International with Yvonne Katsande, I exposed the catastrophic failures of the COVID-19 “vaccination” campaign, the regulatory betrayal of public trust, and broader biomedical threats—from experimental gene therapy to cell phone radiation. I also warned about the newly adopted WHO Pandemic Treaty, which threatens to impose centralized health mandates, experimental injections, and digital surveillance worldwide:

WHO PANDEMIC TREATY AND GLOBAL CONTROL INFRASTRUCTURE

The newly adopted WHO Pandemic Treaty ushers in a centralized “New World Health Order”—allowing mass surveillance, digital vaccine passports, and fast-tracked experimental injections. The U.S. is beginning to withdraw, but other nations must act now to preserve national health sovereignty:

Persistent mRNA Campaign

Our peer-reviewed systematic review found that 73.9% of 325 autopsied post-vaccination deaths were linked to the COVID-19 shots.

Human autopsy studies confirm that vaccine mRNA and spike protein persist in the brain, heart, and other organs for months to years post-injection. Pfizer and Moderna mRNA likely reverse transcribes into the genome, turning some individuals into permanent spike-producing factories.

Yet the FDA refuses to issue a Class I recall or a black box warning, while recommending the mRNA program to continue for the majority of Americans which are labeled as “high-risk”:

Thankfully, some positive action is being taken. Today, we received confirmation of the removal of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women:

CANCER AND FERTILITY COLLAPSE

New research shows a 300% increased risk of cancer mortality after more than three mRNA booster shots.

Simultaneously, vaccinated women show a 33% reduction in conception success, and rat studies confirm destruction of over 60% of women’s non-renewable egg supply.

CELL PHONE RADIATION AND BLOOD AGGREGATION

A recent study found that just five minutes of direct iPhone exposure can trigger blood aggregation. As we await more testing, think twice before keeping your smartphone in your pocket for long-periods of time:

Despite insufficient safety data and growing evidence of biological effects, novel wireless technologies are being deployed unchecked, prioritizing corporate interests over public health:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

