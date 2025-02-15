The Fall of the Biopharmaceutical Complex: Exposing the Final Moves of a Collapsing Regime

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In this hard-hitting interview on Freedom Train International with Jim Ferguson, we dissect the ongoing battle against mRNA technology and the serious threats posed by the cornered and collapsing Biopharmaceutical Complex and Great Reset Cabal. Key points include:

State-Level Bans on mRNA Shots – Nine U.S. states are moving to ban mRNA shots in humans, animals, and even food. The McCullough Foundation is actively supporting and testifying in multiple states:

RFK’s Appointment & Big Pharma’s Future – RFK’s confirmation as HHS Secretary is a major win for public health accountability. It could lead to the repeal of the 1986 National Vaccine Injury Act, forcing pharmaceutical companies to face liability.

Bioterror Threat – The cornered Biopharmaceutical Complex, which includes people like Bill Gates, Peter Hotez, and Ashish Jha, are warning of certain future pandemics and bioterror attacks. The Pharma cabal will not go quietly as RFK Jr. dismantles their systems.

Self-Amplifying mRNA Technology – The Biopharmaceutical Complex is preparing for the large-scale deployment of replicon (self-amplifying) mRNA injections. There are currently at least 33 candidates in development.

The Need to Investigate Biolabs – Gain-of-function ‘research’ continues in BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs worldwide. These must be investigated and either shut down or cleared of modified pathogens with pandemic potential to prevent another engineered pandemic:

Negative Great Reset Agenda – There’s clear evidence that globalist figures like Bill Gates are pushing for depopulation, AI-driven surveillance, centralized control, and skin implants that deliver permanent quantum dots for use as vaccine passports:

Task Force for the Declassification of Federal Secrets – With new disclosures incoming, prominent public figures are likely panicking over their involvement in illicit activities:

The McCullough Foundation’s Mission – One of our primary goals at the moment is to remove dangerous genetic injections from the market and ensure regulatory change worldwide. We’re accelerating efforts and will continue exposing and fighting these dangerous initiatives:

